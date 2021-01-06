NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday discussed cooperation to revive economic activity in the post-pandemic world identifying infrastructure, energy and connectivity as areas with potential as visiting foreign minister S Jaishankar highlighted pharmaceutical manufacturing and tourism as areas of particular interest to Indian business.

Sri Lanka on its part sought India’s partnership for reviving its economy badly hit as the covid-19 pandemic impacted the travel and tourism business across the world.

Jaishankar who is on a three day visit to Sri Lanka, arrived in Colombo on Tuesday. He held talks with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on Wednesday and also called on Sri Lankan president Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

In his remarks Gunawardena thanked India for help in dealing with the pandemic.

“India’s Neighbourhood First Policy has made a positive impact on the health sector and economy during this period of unprecedented crisis," the Sri Lankan foreign minister said.

Jaishankar described Sri Lanka as India’s “closest maritime neighbour and partner" and added that the pandemic had not been able to “dent" bilateral cooperation. High level contacts were “maintained and indeed strengthened" in 2020, Jaishankar said specifically referring to a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in September.

Referring to his meetings with President Rajapaksa and others in government besides political leaders from other parties and groups during his stay, Jaishankar said, “To all of them, I carry the message of an India that will always be a dependable partner and reliable friend, open to strengthening its relationship with Sri Lanka on the basis of mutual trust, mutual interest, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity." The reference to “mutual sensitivity" could be seen as a possible allusion to India’s wariness of the close ties between Sri Lanka and India’s strategic rival China when the Rajapaksas were in power previously between 2005-2015.

Referring to the challenges posed to the Sri Lankan economy by the covid-19 pandemic, Jaishankar said his visit was aimed at finding ways to help the Colombo government address the “specific challenges" whether “it is in finance or in trade."

“We are now looking at post-Covid cooperation and I carry back with me Sri Lanka’s interest in accessing vaccines from India," he said.

Given the obvious synergies between India and Sri Lanka “the potential for further strengthening our cooperation is enormous," Jaishankar said adding that some of the help from India could provide immediate relief while others would yield dividends in the medium-term for Sri Lanka.

“There are many proposals under discussion, including in infrastructure, energy, and connectivity. Their early implementation is obviously in our mutual interest and would definitely accelerate Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. Let me stress that Indian business is strongly interested in investing in Sri Lanka. We have discussed some important opportunities, in the course of yesterday and today, including in special zones for pharmaceutical manufacturing as also in tourism," he said,

Reinforcing India’s credentials as a development partner of choice for Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said Indian Lines of Credit had “re-built connectivity, facilitating the restoration of normalcy."

“We are cognizant of the domestic priorities of the Sri Lankan Government, including in agriculture and technology, education and skill development and urban development. In particular, we understand the importance President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Government of Sri Lanka attach to the establishment of vocational training centres. We will naturally be guided by these priorities in our future endeavours," he said.

In his comments, Jaishankar also spoke of the need to ensure aspirations of the minority Tamils were addressed by the Sri Lankan government.

“India has been strongly committed to the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. Our support for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka is long standing as indeed for an inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony," he said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution ie the devolution of powers to the Tamil population in the country. Their perceived marginalization by the majority Sinhalese had sown the seeds of Tamil separatism and contributed to the rise of groups like the Tamil Tiger rebels. The group was defeated by the Sri Lankan army ending three decades of civil war in May 2009. Then president Mahinda Rajapaksa was widely credited with ending the Tamil revolt. Since returning to power in polls in 2019, both prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and

his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, have shied away from committing to full implementation of the 13 amendment on giving more powers to Tamils against the wishes of the Sinhalese majority.

