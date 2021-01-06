Referring to his meetings with President Rajapaksa and others in government besides political leaders from other parties and groups during his stay, Jaishankar said, “To all of them, I carry the message of an India that will always be a dependable partner and reliable friend, open to strengthening its relationship with Sri Lanka on the basis of mutual trust, mutual interest, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity." The reference to “mutual sensitivity" could be seen as a possible allusion to India’s wariness of the close ties between Sri Lanka and India’s strategic rival China when the Rajapaksas were in power previously between 2005-2015.