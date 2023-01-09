India, Sri Lanka to start top-level G2G talks on power transfer link1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The planned G2G talks are aimed at renewing the momentum for a project that has been delayed for several years now.
The planned G2G talks are aimed at renewing the momentum for a project that has been delayed for several years now.
New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka plan bilateral talks at the “highest level" for setting up a power transmission link between the two neighbours, two people aware of the developments said