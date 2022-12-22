India stands committed to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% percent by 2030: Minister

NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said that India stands committed to reduce Emissions Intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030, from 2005 level.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that as per the updated NDC submitted to UNFCCC in August 2022, India will achieve about 50 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, with the help of transfer of technology and low-cost international finance including from Green Climate Fund.
Choubey added that the government put forward and further propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, through a mass movement for ‘LIFE’– ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ as a key to combating climate change.
“The NDC update is also a step towards achieving India’s long term goal of reaching net-zero by 2070; for which India has prepared and submitted a separate framework document titled ‘India’s Long-term Low Carbon Development Strategy’ to the secretariat of the UNFCCC in November 2022," he said.
The minister added that the centre stands committed to combat climate change through its several programmes and schemes including the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) which comprises of missions in specific areas of solar energy, energy efficiency, water, sustainable agriculture, Himalayan ecosystem, sustainable habitat, health, green India, and strategic knowledge for climate change.
“The National Solar Mission under the NAPCC is one of the key initiatives to promote sustainable growth while addressing India’s energy security," Choubey said.
He added that India has progressively continued decoupling of economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. “The country’s emission intensity of gross domestic product (GDP) has reduced by 24 percent between 2005 and 2016. As on 30th November 2022, India’s total electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources is 173.14 GW, which is 42.3 percent of the total electric power installed capacity from non-fossil-based energy resources."
The minister said that the government has encouraged States and UTs to prepare their State Action Plan on Climate change in line with NAPCC. “The priority sectors identified under the Andhra Pradesh’s state action plan on climate change are agriculture and livestock, health, energy, marine and fisheries, irrigation and water supply, manufacturing, transport and forestry."
