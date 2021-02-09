India stands committed to reducing road accidents by 50% by 2025: Gadkari

“The Detailed Project Reports (DPR) are major cause for road accidents and most of road accidents happen at traffic junctions mainly due to faulty DPR prepared by the various agencies….Engineering colleges and various road safety bodies can help by studying the DPR and rectifying faults in it," Gadkari said while inaugurating the webinar series launched by the International Road Federation, India Chapter, on the theme of “Road Safety Challenges in India & Preparation of an Action Plan".

