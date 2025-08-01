India stands firm on Russia ties after Trump remark: ‘It’s a steady, time-tested partnership’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that India's relations with Russia stand steady and are based on merit. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, mentioned that India's relations with any country should not be seen through the prism of a third country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, as quoted by ANI, “Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership.”

On US tariffs: Randhir was responding to the comments of the United States President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which he criticised both India and Russia.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India -- their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together."

Also Read | Trump Tariff News Live: India remains confident on growing US ties

However, Randhir reiterated the importance of the India-US partnership. He said, “India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward.”

Meanwhile, the US President imposed tariffs on several nations, including 25 per cent on India, effective from 7 August.

But India has ruled out immediate retaliation to President Donald Trump’s surprise 25 per cent tariff threat. The officials in New Delhi were shocked and disappointed by Trump’s announcement.

On 30 July, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament that the government is now engaging with exporters to assess the impact of Trump’s tariffs. “The implications of the recent developments are being examined,” Goyal said, as the opposition staged loud protests. He added that his ministry is collecting feedback from exporters and industry groups, and will take “all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest.”