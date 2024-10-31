India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised India's commitment to increasing its support for the Palestinian people while addressing Wednesday's UN Security Council's Open Debate on the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Debate on the situation in the Middle East, India's Permanent Representative, Parvathaneni Harish, reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people. Harish detailed that India's current development assistance for Palestine amounts to USD 120 million, which includes a cumulative contribution of USD 37 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA).

"...India stands ready to do more for the Palestinian people... The scale of our development assistance currently stands at $120 million. This includes our cumulative support of $37 million to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency). We have also sent the first tranche of 6 tons of medicines and medical supplies to UNRWA on 22nd October this year, said Parvathaneni Harish.

He condemned the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 and urged for the immediate release of hostages and a ceasefire.

The terror attacks in Israel on 7th October deserve our unequivocal condemnation... I reiterate India's call for an immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire, he added.

Harish emphasised India's support for a two-state solution, advocating for an independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders, and highlighted India's willingness to engage with all stakeholders to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

Harish urged the international community to unite in these efforts, underscoring India's role as a reliable partner committed to fostering long-term peace and stability in the region.