Dedicating the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial to the nation on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will always help its citizens in time of need anywhere in the world. His comment came into the backdrop of ongoing evacuation operations in Afghanistan to bring Indians back home after Taliban took over the war-torn country.

“Today, anywhere in the world, if any Indian is in trouble, then India stands up to help him with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the current crisis in Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of Indians are being brought from Afghanistan to India under Operation Devi Shakti," the Prime Minister said.

India has evacuated over 550 people in six separate flights, either from Kabul or Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said yesterday during a weekly press briefing.

“Of these, over 260 were Indians. The government of India also facilitated the evacuation of Indian nationals through other agencies. We were in touch with various countries, like US, Tajikistan," he had added.

