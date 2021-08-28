India stands up to help any Indian in trouble: PM Modi on Afghan crisis

India stands up to help any Indian in trouble: PM Modi on Afghan crisis1 min read . 10:05 PM IST
India has evacuated over 550 people in six separate flights, either from Kabul or Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India has evacuated over 550 people in six separate flights, either from Kabul or Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe
Dedicating the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial to the nation on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will always help its citizens in time of need anywhere in the world. His comment came into the backdrop of ongoing evacuation operations in Afghanistan to bring Indians back home after Taliban took over the war-torn country.
Dedicating the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial to the nation on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will always help its citizens in time of need anywhere in the world. His comment came into the backdrop of ongoing evacuation operations in Afghanistan to bring Indians back home after Taliban took over the war-torn country.
“Today, anywhere in the world, if any Indian is in trouble, then India stands up to help him with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the current crisis in Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of Indians are being brought from Afghanistan to India under Operation Devi Shakti," the Prime Minister said.
“Today, anywhere in the world, if any Indian is in trouble, then India stands up to help him with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the current crisis in Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of Indians are being brought from Afghanistan to India under Operation Devi Shakti," the Prime Minister said.
India has evacuated over 550 people in six separate flights, either from Kabul or Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said yesterday during a weekly press briefing.
India has evacuated over 550 people in six separate flights, either from Kabul or Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said yesterday during a weekly press briefing.
“Of these, over 260 were Indians. The government of India also facilitated the evacuation of Indian nationals through other agencies. We were in touch with various countries, like US, Tajikistan," he had added.
“Of these, over 260 were Indians. The government of India also facilitated the evacuation of Indian nationals through other agencies. We were in touch with various countries, like US, Tajikistan," he had added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!