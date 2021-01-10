'India stands with Indonesia': PM Modi condoles loss of lives in plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered his condolences to the families of the deceased in the crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight in Indonesia .

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

He added, "India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief."

Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2021

The Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, a Boeing 737-500 plane, lost contact with the aviation authorities shortly after taking off in Jakarta. The flight was carrying 62 people and is feared to have crashed into the sea.

Earlier today, Indonesian authorities said that the divers in the country found the debris of the crashed plane in Java Sea. The objects found included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Rescuers also pulled out pieces of clothing, scraps of metal from the surface.

“Hopefully until this afternoon the current conditions and the view under the sea are still good so that we can continue the search," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said today in a statement.

Additionally, Indonesian President Joko Widodo also offered his condolences. “I represent the government and all Indonesians in expressing my deep condolences for this tragedy," he said.

“We are doing our best to save the victims. We pray together so that the victims can be found," he said, adding that he had asked the National Transport Safety Committee to conduct an investigation.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport and was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard. FlightRadar24 data showed the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series.

“We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation," Boeing spokeswoman Zoe Leong said in a statement.

With inputs from AP









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via