India staring at potential second wave of covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI: Having shown a decline in daily covid cases after a peak in September, India has reversed the trend over the past few weeks. According to government’s own admission, Delhi is witnessing the third wave of infections, while several states such as Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra may also see a jump in fresh cases, undoing all the advances made so far.

At least 47,905 fresh cases were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, with Delhi seeing its highest tally so far at 8,593. Kerala reported 7,007 cases and Maharashtra 4,907 cases, as per data from the union health ministry.

Public health experts have said the pandemic may evolve given the approaching winter and a slew of festivals, low testing and learn-to-live-with-the-virus attitude.

Earlier this week, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the national capital has hit its peak as far as covid cases are concerned. "The third wave of covid-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said. "The biggest reason for the increase in infections is our lax behavior. If we do not wear masks, don't follow social distancing, then it is the main reason for the surge."

The third wave comes as Delhi battles high level of air pollution.

During the second wave, Delhi's highest single day case tally was 4,000. Over the last 10 days, Delhi has recorded more than 5,000 new cases daily. Kerala too has seen a spike in daily cases, having earlier managed to check the spread of the disease.

A SWOT analysis done by NITI Aayog in May had said that the failure in contact tracing may lead to worsening of the situation and increase the probability of a second wave.

"There is no aggressive contact tracing being done because numbers have now become very high," said a senior health ministry official on condition of anonymity.

India has so far conducted more than 12 crore covid-19 tests. “In the country the proportion of rapid tests being done is increasing, and not all persons with symptoms but rapid test negatives are being tested with RT-PCR. We are still not testing enough," said Lalit Kant, infectious disease epidemiologist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's active cases number 4.98 lakh, accounting for 5.63% of all cases.

“The increasing levels of pollution is one key factor which is adding on to the disease burden especially in Delhi. In the coming days, specifically north India will be experiencing winters and we are anticipating that pollution and winters combined will lead to huge disease burden," said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. “The active covid-19 cases for the first time in 106 days have come down to 5 lakh and some states have also increased their testing capacity," Chatterjee said.

At least 550 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,29,133. Case fatality rate stood at 1.48% as on Thursday in India.

India has been among the worst hit countries in terms of absolute covid numbers, but given a relatively younger population and higher recovery rate of 92%, the country has had better outcomes when compared to many of its peers.

Public health experts have said that India can avert a second or third wave of infection with covid-appropriate behaviour. According to the India National Supermodel committee on covid-19, the pandemic can be controlled with minimal active symptomatic cases by end of February 2021 if preventive measures are followed.

Pretika Khanna contributed to this story.

