India staring at potential second wave of covid-19 cases

Earlier this week, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the national capital has hit its peak as far as covid cases are concerned. "The third wave of covid-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said. "The biggest reason for the increase in infections is our lax behavior. If we do not wear masks, don't follow social distancing, then it is the main reason for the surge."