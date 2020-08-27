Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >India state refiners halt oil imports from Chinese companies: Report
Photo: Reuters

India state refiners halt oil imports from Chinese companies: Report

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST Nidhi Verma , Reuters

The new regulation, put in place on July 23, comes after a border clash between India and China that killed 20 Indians and soured relations between the two neighbours

NEW DELHI : Indian state refiners have stopped buying crude oil from China-linked companies, three sources said, after New Delhi's recent regulation aimed at restricting imports from countries that it shares a border with.

Indian state refiners have stopped buying crude oil from China-linked companies, three sources said, after New Delhi's recent regulation aimed at restricting imports from countries that it shares a border with.

The new regulation, put in place on July 23, comes after a border clash between India and China that killed 20 Indians and soured relations between the two neighbours.

The new regulation, put in place on July 23, comes after a border clash between India and China that killed 20 Indians and soured relations between the two neighbours.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Last week, Indian state refiners decided to stop sending crude import tenders to Chinese trading firm like CNOOC Ltd , Unipec and PetroChina, among others, one of the sources said.

State refiners Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNOOC, PetroChina and Unipec parent Sinopec also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated