India step up preparations to deal with COVID-19 cases: 10 developments

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in China, Indian government has stepped up the surveillance.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in China, Indian government has stepped up the surveillance.
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held review meetings on COVID-19, state governments issued Covid-19 advisories to curb the cases.
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held review meetings on COVID-19, state governments issued Covid-19 advisories to curb the cases.
Here are 10 developments:
1) Centre urged states or union territories to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, adequate inventory of cylinders, and functional life support equipment such as ventilators at hospitals to face any challenge.
Here are 10 developments:
1) Centre urged states or union territories to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, adequate inventory of cylinders, and functional life support equipment such as ventilators at hospitals to face any challenge.
2) Mansukh Mandaviya asked states to ensure Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen-generating plants are kept fully functional.
2) Mansukh Mandaviya asked states to ensure Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen-generating plants are kept fully functional.
3) Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani wrote letter to all states and UTs. He said the operationalisation and maintenance of this medical infrastructure are of utmost importance to meet any eventuality.
3) Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani wrote letter to all states and UTs. He said the operationalisation and maintenance of this medical infrastructure are of utmost importance to meet any eventuality.
4) Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Friday said from Saturday i.e. 24 December onwards, 2 percent of the international passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport would undergo post-arrival Covid testing.
4) Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Friday said from Saturday i.e. 24 December onwards, 2 percent of the international passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport would undergo post-arrival Covid testing.
5) Mandaviya on Friday advised states to strengthen Covid-19 surveillance system.
5) Mandaviya on Friday advised states to strengthen Covid-19 surveillance system.
6) Mandaviya even said that the government is mulling to make COVID-19 negative reports mandatory for international travellers arriving from countries with high numbers of positive cases.
6) Mandaviya even said that the government is mulling to make COVID-19 negative reports mandatory for international travellers arriving from countries with high numbers of positive cases.
7) The passengers will have to upload their reports on a government website and undergo thermal screening upon landing.
7) The passengers will have to upload their reports on a government website and undergo thermal screening upon landing.
8) After the random testing, the passenger has to furnish the correct contact and address details to the Airport Health Officers (APHOs) airport authorities.
8) After the random testing, the passenger has to furnish the correct contact and address details to the Airport Health Officers (APHOs) airport authorities.
9) Karnataka government on Thursday issued new advisories as a precautionary measure, including wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.
9) Karnataka government on Thursday issued new advisories as a precautionary measure, including wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.
10) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called an emergency meeting to review the preparations across the city.
10) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called an emergency meeting to review the preparations across the city.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.