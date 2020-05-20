India steps on the gas for coal mining

“The bidders would be required to bid for a percentage share of revenue payable to the government. The floor price shall be 4% of the revenue share. Bids would be accepted in multiples of 0.5% of the revenue share till the percentage (%) of revenue share is up to 10% and thereafter bids would be accepted in multiples of 0.25% of the revenue share. There shall be no restriction on the sale and/or utilization of coal from the coal mine," the statement said.