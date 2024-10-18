India steps up push for ethanol as fuel, automakers seek differential pricing

Automakers pressed for lower prices or tax incentives for a smoother transition to ethanol, which is seen as vital to reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and curbing carbon emissions, the person said. The automakers also highlighted the need for differential pricing based on ethanol's energy content. For instance, they want E85 fuel, which contains 85% ethanol, to be about 35% cheaper than E10 that is currently mandatory, to ensure parity in running costs.