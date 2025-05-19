India steps up surveillance as covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong and Singapore
SummaryWhile the government maintains that the vaccinated population is unlikely to experience severe illness, health officials are monitoring hospitalization data and genotyping samples to detect any emerging variants.
New Delhi: Indian health authorities have stepped up covid-19 surveillance amid a fresh surge in cases in Hong Kong and Singapore, according to a top government scientist actively involved with India's covid monitoring efforts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more