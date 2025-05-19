India steps up surveillance as covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong and Singapore

“Countries with good surveillance are reporting a spike in SARSCov2 infections in recent weeks," Swaminathan said. “In India, the ICMR ILI and SARI surveillance network has shown a relative increase in the percentage of SARSCoV2 as a cause of both mild and severe respiratory infections...Cities like Bengaluru that are doing waste water surveillance in collaboration with institutions like Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), are also seeing a spike"