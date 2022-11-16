India still punches below its weight in global affairs, says Brahma Chellaney

First and foremost, New Delhi will need to arrest its declining clout in its own backyard. A second challenge is the strengthening nexus between China and Pakistan. Both of these powers have staked claim to substantial swathes of Indian territory and continue to collaborate on weapons of mass destruction. The third challenge will be China’s aggressive territorial revisionism. The present Himalayan crisis and the frenzied build-up of military infrastructure along the India-China border could turn this into a hot border. China is a common factor in the three big challenges India is facing.