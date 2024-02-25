India stops Ravi river water to Pakistan, J&K to benefit
Ravi River Water: India claims a full share of river water with the completion of Shahpur Kandi Barrage. This construction started in 1992.
India has marked the completion of the Shahpur Kandi Barrage on the Ravi River, stopping the water flow to Pakistan, and signifying a strategic shift in water management on February 25, 2024, according to various media reports. This long-awaited project, overcoming delays spanning over three decades, now redirects 1,150 cusecs of water towards irrigation purposes in the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This development is reportedly going to bolster agricultural opportunities in the region while also marking a significant change in water allocation in India.