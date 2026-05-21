India steps up surveillance amid global Ebola outbreak

New Delhi: India has enhanced nationwide disease surveillance and hospital preparedness following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of Ebola as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), an official familiar with the development said.

In a high-level review meeting chaired by Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, the ministry of health and family welfare confirmed that no case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) has been detected within the country so far.

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The government’s proactive response serves as a precaution to ensure readiness across all states and Union territories.

According to official situational reports released by the WHO, the global emergency is centred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, driven by the rare Bundibugyo virus strain.

As of May 2026, the WHO has documented over 500 suspected cases and 130 deaths in DRC, with at least 30 cases already laboratory confirmed.

The outbreak has also raised cross-border concerns, with neighbouring Uganda confirming laboratory-verified travel-related cases in its capital, Kampala. Public health officials are on high alert due to unmapped transmission chains, a high sample positivity rate, and the absence of approved vaccines or specific therapeutics for the Bundibugyo strain.

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Preventive measures During the domestic review meeting, which included health secretaries from all states and Union territories, the central government advised all regions to ensure readiness at all levels. Detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been shared nationwide. These protocols cover critical pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing.

The Union health secretary emphasized the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and the preparedness of designated health facilities. All concerned ministries and departments have also been sensitized and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in close coordination with the health ministry.

The ministry reiterated that India has prior experience in handling such situations effectively, including during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary measures were implemented successfully. “The Government of India remains fully vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. There is no cause for panic, and citizens are advised to continue following official advisories and updates issued by health authorities,” the official said.

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Rajeev Jayadevan, a public health expert, said, “Ebola outbreak in Africa is likely from a new spillover event rather than from previously circulating virus, according to the latest virus genome sequencing report. This Ebola outbreak (caused by Bundibugyo virus) is different from the previously described Zaire virus and is therefore harder to detect (test) and prevent (vaccine)."

"The virus jumps to humans from infected animals such as bats, monkeys and apes, usually through contact with blood, body fluids, excrement or raw meat during hunting and butchering.”

Mint’s queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

About the Author Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining...Read More ✕ Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.



Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.



Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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