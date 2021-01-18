India sent a consignment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) to Iran’s strategically located Chabahar port to enable seamless cargo handling services, the Ministry of Shipping said on Wed.

The consignments are a part of a total contract value of over $25 million under a contract agreement for supply of 6 MHC. The consignment of cranes arrived from Marghera port, Italy has been unloaded successfully on 18th January, 2021 at Chabahar port and presently undergoing trials run, the ministry said in a statement.

Here are top ten developments on the use of the strategically located Chabahar port:

1) With 140 metric tons lifting capacity, multipurpose equipment and accessories like Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) will enable India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) to provide seamless services for Container, Bulk and General Cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

2) This is a step towards India's aim towards infrastructure development of ‎Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

3) Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being increasingly seen as a fulcrum of connectivity to Central Asia.

4) The port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties among the three countries in the wake of Pakistan denying transit access to New Delhi. It can be easily accessed from India's western coast, bypassing Pakistan.

5) On 23 May 2016, India Ports Global and Iran’s Aria Banader Iranian Port and Marine Services Company signed a deal to equip and operate the Shahid Behesti terminal, with a capital investment of $85.21 million and annual revenue expenditure of $22.95 million, on a 10-year lease.

6) To achieve this aim, an SPV namely India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) Mumbai was incorporated under the ambit of the Ministry of Ports, ‎Shipping and Waterways.

7)Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C), Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the delivery of consignment of heavy equipment, including cranes shows India’s commitment to the strategic connectivity of Chabahar port project that will provide access to markets in Central Asia.

8) Development of Chabahar port is the anchor for the expansion of economic and mutual relations between India and Iran and it will give a further boost to the maritime trade between both the countries, he further said.

9) Last month, India, Iran and Uzbekistan discussed ways for joint use of the Chabahar port for trade and enhancing regional connectivity at their first trilateral dialogue on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

10) It said the virtual meeting was held as a follow up of decisions taken during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan last week.









