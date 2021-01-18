OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India strengthens joint use of Chabahar port, supplies 2 mobile harbour cranes to Iran: 10 points
File photo. Chabahar Port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province
File photo. Chabahar Port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province

India strengthens joint use of Chabahar port, supplies 2 mobile harbour cranes to Iran: 10 points

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 04:20 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The consignments are a part of a total contract value of over $25 million under a contract agreement for supply of 6 MHC
  • This is a step towards India's aim to develop infrastructure of ‎Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar

India sent a consignment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) to Iran’s strategically located Chabahar port to enable seamless cargo handling services, the Ministry of Shipping said on Wed.

The consignments are a part of a total contract value of over $25 million under a contract agreement for supply of 6 MHC. The consignment of cranes arrived from Marghera port, Italy has been unloaded successfully on 18th January, 2021 at Chabahar port and presently undergoing trials run, the ministry said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
After eight years, the RBI under the current Governor Shaktikanta Das has been building up the foreign exchange (forex) reserves, which as of January 15 stood at $586.1 billion, a lifetime high

Forex intervention by RBI to touch $93 billion by March: Report

2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for anything but Covid duty

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents

Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Here are top ten developments on the use of the strategically located Chabahar port:

1) With 140 metric tons lifting capacity, multipurpose equipment and accessories like Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) will enable India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) to provide seamless services for Container, Bulk and General Cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

2) This is a step towards India's aim towards infrastructure development of ‎Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

3) Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being increasingly seen as a fulcrum of connectivity to Central Asia.

4) The port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties among the three countries in the wake of Pakistan denying transit access to New Delhi. It can be easily accessed from India's western coast, bypassing Pakistan.

5) On 23 May 2016, India Ports Global and Iran’s Aria Banader Iranian Port and Marine Services Company signed a deal to equip and operate the Shahid Behesti terminal, with a capital investment of $85.21 million and annual revenue expenditure of $22.95 million, on a 10-year lease.

6) To achieve this aim, an SPV namely India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) Mumbai was incorporated under the ambit of the Ministry of Ports, ‎Shipping and Waterways.

7)Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C), Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the delivery of consignment of heavy equipment, including cranes shows India’s commitment to the strategic connectivity of Chabahar port project that will provide access to markets in Central Asia.

8) Development of Chabahar port is the anchor for the expansion of economic and mutual relations between India and Iran and it will give a further boost to the maritime trade between both the countries, he further said.

9) Last month, India, Iran and Uzbekistan discussed ways for joint use of the Chabahar port for trade and enhancing regional connectivity at their first trilateral dialogue on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

10) It said the virtual meeting was held as a follow up of decisions taken during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan last week.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout