India strikes terror camps in PoK, Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’ days after Pahalgam attack

The Indian Armed Forces, in a major counter-terrorism move, launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early on Wednesday (May 7), striking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)). The operation comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

Nine sites targeted The Ministry of Defence stated that nine sites were hit during the mission, which was described as "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature.

The strikes were aimed at specific terrorist camps used to plan and direct attacks on Indian soil.

“Altogether, nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” the Defence Ministry was quoted as saying.

The ministry further clarified that the operations did not target Pakistani military facilities, underscoring India’s intent to avoid escalation.

Restraint and precision Emphasising the strategic restraint exercised by the Indian forces, the Defence ministry said the selection of targets and method of execution were deliberately calibrated.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the Ministry said.

The operation serves as a response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed in a barbaric act of terror.

Accountability after Pahalgam terror attack India’s action reaffirms its commitment to bringing perpetrators of terror attacks to justice. “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the Defence Ministry said.

A detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is expected later in the day.

Indian Army: “Justice is served” Shortly after the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

The message signals India's resolve, highlighting its stand against cross-border terrorism.

“Terrorism will not go unpunished,” PM Modi asserted The Indian government has directly accused Pakistan of being involved in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

PM Modi on April 24 declared that India will identify and punish every individual involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. In a rare use of English during a public address, PM Modi stated, “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

Speaking at an election rally in Madhubani, Bihar, PM Modi condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali tourist were brutally killed. He said the entire country mourns the loss of innocent lives, most of whom were tourists.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world… those behind the Pahalgam attack and those involved in the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination,” Modi said, drawing loud applause from the crowd. “Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” added PM Modi.

This was PM Modi’s first public response to the Pahalgam massacre, and it came amid growing national outrage and rising demands for justice.