India 'strongly against' Russia-Ukraine conflict: EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

Asserting that the country is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said India was the first country to evacuate its citizens and ‘served as an inspiration’ to others
If New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence, S Jaishankar, the country's External Affairs Minister on Wednesday said. He was replying to the discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Ukraine.
Asserting that the country is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said India was the first country to evacuate its citizens and "served as an inspiration" to others.
EAM Jaishankar said that India encourages talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their presidents, and asserted that if New Delhi can be of any assistance in this matter, it would be "glad to contribute".
India's approach will be to promote dialogue to end the conflict, he said.
Talking about the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Jaishankar said India is "deeply disturbed" by the reports.
The foreign minister also said that the government is working to stabilise economic transactions with Russia.
Jaishankar told lawmakers in the Parliament that Russia continues to be a critical economic partner and efforts were underway to "stabilise economic transactions between India and Russia."
Russia is India's main supplier of defence hardware but overall annual trade is small, averaging about $9 billion in the past few years, mainly fertiliser and some oil.