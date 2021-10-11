Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India strongly condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: Govt

India strongly condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: Govt

Premium
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz
1 min read . 10:20 PM IST ANI

  • More than 100 people were killed in the attack while several were injured
  • Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shia mosque

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 people lost lives and several others injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday.

India strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 people lost lives and several others injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday.

"We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult time," the release added.

"We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult time," the release added.

"India stands committed in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. We stand with the people of Afghanistan and hope that perpetrators of this attack would be identified and brought to justice expeditiously," the release read.

"India stands committed in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. We stand with the people of Afghanistan and hope that perpetrators of this attack would be identified and brought to justice expeditiously," the release read.

On Friday, the deadly blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer.

On Friday, the deadly blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer.

More than 100 people were killed in the attack while several were injured.

More than 100 people were killed in the attack while several were injured.

Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shia mosque. It was the group's deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul on August 26 that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US troops, according to The New York Times.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Pension schemes subscribers rise to 4.63 crore at Sept- ...

Premium

Kerala: 82.6% adults, 40.2% kids have Covid antibodies, ...

Premium

How beneficial is Covid-19 vaccine for children? AIIMS ...

Premium

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 95.80 crore ...

Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shia mosque. It was the group's deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul on August 26 that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US troops, according to The New York Times.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Pension schemes subscribers rise to 4.63 crore at Sept- ...

Premium

Kerala: 82.6% adults, 40.2% kids have Covid antibodies, ...

Premium

How beneficial is Covid-19 vaccine for children? AIIMS ...

Premium

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 95.80 crore ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!