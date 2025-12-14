India strongly hits back at Dhaka, asserts ‘never allowed territory for activities against Bangladesh's interests'

India on Sunday strongly rejected Bangladesh's claims, asserting that it never allowed its territory to be used for “activities inimical to the interests of Bangladesh” and pressed for holding the upcoming parliamentary polls in that country in a peaceful atmosphere.

India's reaction came hours after the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry summoned Indian Envoy to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, over statements made by ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of inciting violence from abroad.

“India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025. We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere. India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh. We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections,” said the MEA.

What did Bangladesh say? India's response follows Bangladesh's strong statement, in which Dhaka sought the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, accused them of inciting violence, and raised concerns over alleged attempts to disrupt the upcoming elections.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian High Commissioner today to convey the Government of Bangladesh's serious concern to the Government of India for allowing fugitive Sheikh Hasina to continue to make incendiary statements calling upon her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in Bangladesh, aiming to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections", the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Bangladesh reiterated her call for the expeditious extradition of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face the sentences handed down by the judicial authorities in Bangladesh", it added.