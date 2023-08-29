India strongly protests China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in new map: MEA1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:20 PM IST
We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so called 2023 ‘standard map’ of China that lays claim to India’s territory: the ministry of external affiars said
China on 28 August, Monday released the 2023 edition of its “standard map," which shows the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of its territory. This has garnered severe reaction from political opposition leaders in India.
