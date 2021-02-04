Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India strongly reacts to wrong depiction of country's map on WHO website
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

India strongly reacts to wrong depiction of country's map on WHO website

2 min read . 01:57 PM IST ANI

India has strongly raised the issue of the wrong depiction of the map of India on the WHO website, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed Rajya Sabha, adding that the Indian government's position on correct portrayal of its boundaries has been unambiguously reiterated.

India has strongly raised the issue of the wrong depiction of the map of India on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) website, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed Rajya Sabha, adding that the Indian government's position on correct portrayal of its boundaries has been "unambiguously reiterated".

India has strongly raised the issue of the wrong depiction of the map of India on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) website, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed Rajya Sabha, adding that the Indian government's position on correct portrayal of its boundaries has been "unambiguously reiterated".

Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Muraleedharan said that the WHO has informed the Indian Permanent Mission in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal specifying that "designations employed and presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion on part of the WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

World food price index rises in Jan, at highest level since July 2014: FAO

2 min read . 02:56 PM IST

TV ad volumes jump 23% YoY: BARC

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST

India lines up deepwater port for rice, exports to surge amid global shortage

2 min read . 02:45 PM IST

India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST

Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Muraleedharan said that the WHO has informed the Indian Permanent Mission in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal specifying that "designations employed and presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion on part of the WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

World food price index rises in Jan, at highest level since July 2014: FAO

2 min read . 02:56 PM IST

TV ad volumes jump 23% YoY: BARC

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST

India lines up deepwater port for rice, exports to surge amid global shortage

2 min read . 02:45 PM IST

India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

Last month, it was reported that the map of India on WHO's website was not correctly depicted.

The map on the WHO's COVID-19 situation dashboard showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were marked in grey colour, while the rest of India was in navy blue.

"The issue of wrong depiction of the map of India on the WHO's website has been raised strongly with the WHO. In response the WHO has informed Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal," Muraleedharan said.

"The disclaimer says 'designations employed and presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion on part of the WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities or concerning legal status of any country, territory or area of its authorities or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries dotted/dashed lines on maps represent approx border lines for which there may not be full agreement'. Nevertheless, the GoI's position on the right depiction of boundaries is unambiguously reiterated," he added. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.