India submits its net zero strategy to UN

The transition to low carbon development pathway will entail several costs for the development of new technologies, new infrastructure and other transitional costs. “While several estimates exist, varying across studies, they all fall in the range of trillions of dollars by 2050. Provision of climate finance by developed countries will play a very significant role and needs to be considerably enhanced, in the form of grants and concessional loans, ensuring scale, scope and speed, predominantly from public sources, in accordance with the principles of the UNFCCC," the ministry said.