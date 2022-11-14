India submits its net zero strategy to UN

India submits its net zero strategy to UN3 min read . 12:29 AM IST
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) received India's Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy on Monday
NEW DELHI :India submitted its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at COP 27 on Monday.
“The strategy will focus on rational utilization of national resources with due regard to energy security. The transitions from fossil fuels will be undertaken in a just, smooth, sustainable and all-inclusive manner," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The National Hydrogen Mission launched in 2021 aims to make India a green hydrogen hub. The rapid expansion of green hydrogen production, increasing electrolyser manufacturing capacity in the country, and three-fold increase in nuclear capacity by 2032 are some of the other milestones that are envisaged alongside overall development of the power sector.
“The strategy will promote increased use of biofuels, especially ethanol blending in petrol, the drive to increase electric vehicle penetration, and the increased use of green hydrogen fuel are expected to drive the low carbon development of the transport sector," the ministry added.
India aspires to maximize the use of electric vehicles, ethanol blending to reach 20% by 2025, and a strong modal shift to public transport for passenger and freight.
“Low base, future sustainable and climate resilient urban development will be driven by smart city initiatives, integrated planning of cities for mainstreaming adaptation and enhancing energy and resource efficiency, effective green building codes and rapid developments in innovative solid and liquid waste management," the ministry said.
The industrial sector will continue in the perspective of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’. “Low carbon development transitions in the sector should not impact energy security, energy access and employment. The focus will be on improving energy efficiency by the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, National Hydrogen Mission, high level of electrification in all relevant processes and activities, enhancing material efficiency and recycling leading to expansion of circular economy, and exploring options for hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, cement, aluminium and others," the ministry added.
The transition to low carbon development pathway will entail several costs for the development of new technologies, new infrastructure and other transitional costs. “While several estimates exist, varying across studies, they all fall in the range of trillions of dollars by 2050. Provision of climate finance by developed countries will play a very significant role and needs to be considerably enhanced, in the form of grants and concessional loans, ensuring scale, scope and speed, predominantly from public sources, in accordance with the principles of the UNFCCC," the ministry said.
The strategy is prepared after extensive consultations held by the Environment ministry with all relevant ministries and departments, state governments, research institutions and civil socity organizations.
The approach is based on four key considerations that underpin India’s long-term low-carbon development strategy. They are, India has contributed little to global warming, its historical contribution to cumulative global GHG emissions being minuscule despite having a share of ~17% of the world’s population; India has significant energy needs for development; India is committed to pursuing low-carbon strategies for development and is actively pursuing them, as per national circumstances; and India needs to build climate resilience.
The two themes of climate justice and sustainable lifestyles, alongside the principles of Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of national circumstances, are at the heart of the low-carbon, low-emissions future.
“The LT-LEDS is prepared in the framework of India’s right to an equitable and fair share of the global carbon budget, which is the practical implementation of India’s call for climate justice. This is essential to ensure that there are no constraints on realizing India’s vision of rapid growth and economic transformation, while protecting the environment," the ministry added.
The LT-LEDS is also informed by the vision of LiFE, Lifestyle for the Environment, that calls for a world-wide paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization.
The Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy was launched by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, who is leading the Indian delegation at COP 27.
