New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India is successfully carrying out the world's biggest free vaccination programme against the pandemic.

"India's free vaccination programme is globally one of the biggest. We have covered 875 million doses as of today. Migrant workers exceeding four million were assisted. Construction workers were given consistent support to sail through the trying times, and most importantly, more than 100 million rural unorganised workers received wages through work amounting to more than ₹1 trillion," Sitharaman said.

She was addressing the United Nations (UN) high-level discussion on jobs and social protection for poverty eradication.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 87 crores on Tuesday evening, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 87 crore (87,61,89,412) today. More than 49 lakh (49,45,169) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," read the official release from the Ministry.

India commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, India on Monday registered 18,795 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Out of 18,795 new COVID-19 cases across India, 11,699 cases were reported in Kerala yesterday.

