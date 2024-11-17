‘India successfully conducts flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile,’ says Rajnath Singh

DRDO successfully conducted a flight trial of its long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Armed forces and the Industry for the successful flight trial of the long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies. I congratulate Team @DRDO_India , our Armed Forces and the Industry for stupendous achievement.”

This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1500km for all the Services of the Indian Armed Forces.

This missile has been indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad along with various other DRDO laboratories and Industry Partners. The flight trial was carried out in the presence of senior scientists of DRDO and the Armed Forces.