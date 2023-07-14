Isro launches Chandrayaan-32 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:42 PM IST
The mission comes four years after the Chandrayaan-2, the second mission, failed to make a soft landing on the Moon.
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday successfully deployed Chandrayaan-3, India’s third mission to the moon, in orbit. The mission comes four years after the Chandrayaan-2, the second mission, failed to make a soft landing on the Moon.
