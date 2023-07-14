New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday successfully deployed Chandrayaan-3, India’s third mission to the moon, in orbit. The mission comes four years after the Chandrayaan-2, the second mission, failed to make a soft landing on the Moon.

Deployed aboard Isro’s heavy rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark (LVM)-3, Chandrayaan-3 took off from the central space agency’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2:30 pm. It then successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 orbiter module with its entire suite of payloads in orbit, which will now trace a trajectory to the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface on 23 August, subject to favourable conditions. If successful, India will become the first nation in the world to land on the Moon’s south pole.

India will also become only the fourth nation in the world to land on the lunar surface, after the US, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and China. The latter is the only nation to have successfully landed a rover on the Moon in its first attempt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said upon the launch that the successful launch is “a testament to (India’s) scientists’ relentless dedication".

“Chandrayaan-3 has started making its journey towards the Moon and will make orbit-raising manoeuvres in its journey to the Moon in the coming days," confirmed Isro chief S. Somanath, shortly after the successful deployment in orbit.

The three mission objectives, according to Isro, include the soft-landing of the mission’s rover on the south pole of the lunar surface, demonstrating the rover’s capability of traversing lunar surfaces and conducting scientific experiments that include studying lunar ice formations within craters. Chandrayaan-3, according to Isro’s statements, could become the first to collect lunar ice samples.

The main propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3 includes a payload called Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE)—according to Isro, the payload will collect spectral and polarimetric data of Earth from the Moon for India to better study faraway exoplanets and detect properties that may exhibit signs of life.

The lander module’s payloads include ​​Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA), which will study plasma formations near the lunar surface to analyze lunar atmosphere conditions. Others include Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) and LASER Retroreflector Array (LRA), while the rover module’s payloads include LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS).

The entire array of scientific payloads will contribute to photo-chemical scientific observations and experiments on the lunar surface.

Isro developed Chandrayaan-3 at a cost of ₹615 crore and will seek to put India in the league of countries seeking to grab a piece of the lunar race.