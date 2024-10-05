India conducted three successful flight tests of a very short-range air defence missile system at Rajasthan's Pokhran firing ranges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army for the flight tests of the fourth-generation VSHORADS (Very Short-Range Air Defence System) missiles.

"The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted three flight tests of the 4th Generation, technically advanced miniaturized weapon system VSHORADS, from Pokhran," Singh's office said on 'X'.

Singh said this new missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the armed forces against aerial threats, it said.

VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.