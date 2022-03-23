Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India successfully launches BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar. See photos

India successfully launches BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar. See photos

The missile earlier had the capability of hitting targets at around 300 kilometers after being released from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft.
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST Livemint

  • India is developing a new air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which would be able to strike at enemy targets at more than 800 kilometers.

In a major achievement, India today successfully testfired surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar, Defence officials said and also added, “Extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy."

Meanwhile, India is developing a new air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which would be able to strike at enemy targets at more than 800 kilometers.

The missile earlier had the capability of hitting targets at around 300 kilometers after being released from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft.

"The range of the BrahMos missile has been increased already and with the advantage of being airborne at high altitudes, the missile can travel a longer distance and can hit targets at 800 kms and beyond," sources told ANI.

The BrahMos missile was recently in the limelight after one of it was misfired due to a technical malfunction from an Indian Air Force unit during a Command Air Staff Inspection (CASI) there.

The missile landed in Pakistani territory causing very less damage to the property and equipment there and no damage to lives there.

