The test of Agni-3 was a part of routine user training launches which are performed under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out by scientists for a predetermined range and stood on all the standards and operational parameters of the system.

Third entrant in the Agni missile series, Agni-3 was first tested on 9 July 2006. However, it was not a successful launch. The missile test fired succesfully in its second flight which took place in 2007. The missile also performed as per the standards in its third consecutive launch that took place in 2008. It has a range of 3,500 km and has the capability of carrying warhead weighing as much as 1.5 tonnes.

Due to to its high range of circular error probable(CEP), Agni-3 missile is known as world's most accurate strategic ballistic missile of its range class. With a high range of efficiency in its target, the war head can be a lethal weapon for the enemy. The accuracy of the nuclear warhead also provides an opportunity of deploying larger number of nuclear force using less fusion material. The low weight of the payload has increased the target range of the missile to 3,500 kilometre.

A month ago, India also successfully test fired the new generation advanced version of Agni missile series, Agni Prime. Also known as Agni-P, the nuclear-capable new-gen advanced variant has a maximum range of 2,000 kilometre.