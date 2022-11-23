India successfully test fires Agni-3 missile

Third entrant in the Agni missile series, Agni-3 was first tested on 9 July 2006. However, it was not a successful launch. The missile test fired succesfully in its second flight which took place in 2007. The missile also performed as per the standards in its third consecutive launch that took place in 2008. It has a range of 3,500 km and has the capability of carrying warhead weighing as much as 1.5 tonnes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}