India successfully test fires Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile

India successfully test fires Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
- The nigh-trials came few days after Chinese soldiers indulged in a brawl with Indian soldiers at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh
India on Thursday successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile, according to sources from the defense establishment. The missile has the capability of hitting targets beyond the range of 5000 km and is crucial for India's self-defense systems.
India on Thursday successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile, according to sources from the defense establishment. The missile has the capability of hitting targets beyond the range of 5000 km and is crucial for India's self-defense systems.
The defense sources also informed to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile, which were intended to make the missile lighter. The trial was aimed at enhancing the range of the Agni-5 missile if required.
The defense sources also informed to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile, which were intended to make the missile lighter. The trial was aimed at enhancing the range of the Agni-5 missile if required.
The nigh-trials came a few days after Chinese soldiers indulged in a brawl with Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. Several soldiers from both sides are injured, but none of the armies reported any deaths.
The nigh-trials came a few days after Chinese soldiers indulged in a brawl with Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. Several soldiers from both sides are injured, but none of the armies reported any deaths.
Last year, China raised concerns regarding India's launch of an Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile citing a resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1172. The resolution was issued after India's 1998 nuclear tests.
Last year, China raised concerns regarding India's launch of an Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile citing a resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1172. The resolution was issued after India's 1998 nuclear tests.
Agni-5 is an ingeniously built advanced surface-to-surface ballistic missile developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). It is a fire-and-forget missile, which cannot be stopped without an interceptor missile.
Agni-5 is an ingeniously built advanced surface-to-surface ballistic missile developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). It is a fire-and-forget missile, which cannot be stopped without an interceptor missile.
The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) is the brain-child of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who aimed at making the country self-sufficient in the field of missile technology. The program had five missiles P-A-T-N-A, Prithvi, Agni, Trishul, Nag, and Akash.
The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) is the brain-child of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who aimed at making the country self-sufficient in the field of missile technology. The program had five missiles P-A-T-N-A, Prithvi, Agni, Trishul, Nag, and Akash.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also planning several consolidated air combat exercises in the northeastern region with the aim to check the readiness of the aircraft.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also planning several consolidated air combat exercises in the northeastern region with the aim to check the readiness of the aircraft.
“In the last few weeks, there have been two to three occasions where our fighter jets had to be scrambled to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards our positions on the LAC. The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat," sources told the news agency ANI.
“In the last few weeks, there have been two to three occasions where our fighter jets had to be scrambled to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards our positions on the LAC. The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat," sources told the news agency ANI.