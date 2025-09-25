India successfully test-fires Agni Prime Missile, joins group of ‘select nations’ with such technology | Watch

In a first, India on Wednesday successfully test fired the launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system, demonstrating the country's growing strength in the defence sector. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement on Thursday.

The Agni Prime Missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres.

Sharing a video, Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces and the Strategic Forces Command (SFC). He said that the successful test fire of Agni Prime Missile has put India in the league of select nations who possess such advanced defence technologies.

Also Read | DRDO conducts maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

“Congratulations to@DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network,” Rajnath Singh said.

Watch the video here:

What is the Agni Prime Missile? “India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features,” Rajnath Singh said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agni Prime missile is equipped with all independent launch capability features. These include state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms.

The first of its kind launch, Rajnath Singh said, was carried our from a designed Rail based Mobile Launcher.

Also Read | DRDO successfully tests maiden flight trials of Stratoshperic Airship platform

The Agni Prime missile “has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” the Defence Minister said.

According to his ministry, the Agni Prime missile trajectory was tracked by various ground stations and it was a text book launch meeting all mission objectives.

“This successful launch will enable futuristic rail-based systems induction into services,” it said in a statement.

The test-firing of the missile came over four-and-half-months after the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan.