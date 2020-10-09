India successfully test-fires anti-radar missile Rudram 1

New Delhi: India on Friday successfully tested Rudram 1, a tactical anti-radiation missile that the Indian Air Force (IAF) can fire from its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets to take down enemy radars and surveillance systems.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed the new-generation weapon. It was tested at the interim test range Balasore, off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal.

“The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR,Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," a Twitter post by defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

The missile is an air-to-surface one and aims to knock out the enemy’s air defence systems deep inside their territory. The missile plays a crucial role in air-to-ground warfare against radar installations, with the aim of achieving air superiority. The testing of the missile comes as India is engaged in a tense military stand-off with China, with analysts saying that one of strategies of the Chinese would be to limit the capabilities of the Indian Air Force using its extended air defence capacities.

The missile detects and locks on to a ground-based radiation-emitting source or radar, a person familiar with the matter said. Key features of the radar and the direction of the radio frequency emissions are processed by an on-board computer in the missile to generate commands and the control system steers the missile towards the target, the person said.

"The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed. The missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges," a statement from the defence ministry said separately.

"With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF (radio frequency)emitting targets," it added.

The range of the missile depends on the height at which the fighter jet is flying. The missile can be launched from a height ranging from 500m to 15km and can hit radiation-emitting targets within a range of 100km.

