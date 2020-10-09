India successfully test-fires anti-radar missile Rudram 1

The missile is an air-to-surface one and aims to knock out the enemy’s air defence systems deep inside their territory. The missile plays a crucial role in air-to-ground warfare against radar installations, with the aim of achieving air superiority. The testing of the missile comes as India is engaged in a tense military stand-off with China, with analysts saying that one of strategies of the Chinese would be to limit the capabilities of the Indian Air Force using its extended air defence capacities.