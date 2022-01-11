India on Tuesday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonnic cruise missile from from the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam warship. The missile hit the designated target "precisely", announced the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely. @indiannavy @BrahMosMissile#SashaktBharat#AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/BbnazlRoM4 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 11, 2022

Sharing the picture, the DRDO, India's premier defence research agency, said that advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. "Missile hit the designated target ship precisely," the DRDO tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the officials involved and said the successful launch of the missile reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy's "mission readiness".

"The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful team work of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile," Singh tweeted.

The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful team work of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile. https://t.co/MeddXACp1q — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2022

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia. The aerospace company produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.