India successfully test fires Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

NEW DELHI : India on Monday conducted a successful first test flight of the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSDTV), joining an elite group US, Russia and China possessing the technology.

The HSDTV has a range of uses, including missiles of the future, and energy-efficient, low cost and reusable satellite-launch vehicles.

The success of the flight test was confirmed by India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase," Singh said in the first of two posts on Twitter .

“I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them," he said.

In its statement, DRDO described the achievement as “historic."

“India successfully flight tested Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), a giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone,"it said.

“DRDO with this mission, has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for NextGen Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry," it added.

India first tested the HSTDV last year in June. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet (allowing supersonic combustion) technology demonstrator that can cruise up to a speed of mach 6 (or six times the speed of sound) and rise up to an altitude of 32 kilometres in 20 seconds. The HSTDV cruise vehicle is mounted on a solid rocket motor, which will take it to a required altitude, and once it attains certain mach numbers for speed, the cruise vehicle ejects out of the launch vehicle. The scramjet engine then gets ignited automatically.

Besides its utility for long-range cruise missiles of the future, the dual-use technology will have multiple civilian applications too. For instance, it can be used for launching satellites, according to DRDO officials.

