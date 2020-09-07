India successfully test fires Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

India first tested the HSTDV last year in June. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet (allowing supersonic combustion) technology demonstrator that can cruise up to a speed of mach 6 (or six times the speed of sound) and rise up to an altitude of 32 kilometres in 20 seconds. The HSTDV cruise vehicle is mounted on a solid rocket motor, which will take it to a required altitude, and once it attains certain mach numbers for speed, the cruise vehicle ejects out of the launch vehicle. The scramjet engine then gets ignited automatically.