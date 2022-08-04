The Defence Research and Development Organization successfully test-fired indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India on Thursday successfully test fired the indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. The ATGM was test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Army at KK Ranges with the support of Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India on Thursday successfully test fired the indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. The ATGM was test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Army at KK Ranges with the support of Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) today.
According to news agency ANI report, the missiles hit with precision and successfully defeated the targets at two different ranges, just as the telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles. As per the official press release, the all-indigenous laser guided ATGM employs a tandem high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.
According to news agency ANI report, the missiles hit with precision and successfully defeated the targets at two different ranges, just as the telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles. As per the official press release, the all-indigenous laser guided ATGM employs a tandem high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday complimented DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful performance of the laser guided ATGMs, while the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of Laser Guided ATGMs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday complimented DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful performance of the laser guided ATGMs, while the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of Laser Guided ATGMs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the official press release, the ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. The statement notified that with today's trials, the consistency of ATGM's capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established successfully.
As per the official press release, the ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. The statement notified that with today's trials, the consistency of ATGM's capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established successfully.
Meanwhile, in another development, with the aim to develop defence technology and produce indigenous defence equipment, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. An official statement said IIT Roorkee in collaboration with the Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL) of DRDO has developed indigenous radio frequency power amplifiers to meet the futuristic requirements of programmable radios.
Meanwhile, in another development, with the aim to develop defence technology and produce indigenous defence equipment, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. An official statement said IIT Roorkee in collaboration with the Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL) of DRDO has developed indigenous radio frequency power amplifiers to meet the futuristic requirements of programmable radios.
The research group led by Prof Karun Rawat at IIT Roorkee and a group of scientists and engineers led by Pinaki Sen from DEAL, DRDO have designed these amplifiers to be simultaneously able to fulfill the high-efficiency requirements (for thermal management) and good linearity for signal fidelity. The designs have been simultaneously optimized for Size, Weight and Power (SWaP), according to report.
The research group led by Prof Karun Rawat at IIT Roorkee and a group of scientists and engineers led by Pinaki Sen from DEAL, DRDO have designed these amplifiers to be simultaneously able to fulfill the high-efficiency requirements (for thermal management) and good linearity for signal fidelity. The designs have been simultaneously optimized for Size, Weight and Power (SWaP), according to report.