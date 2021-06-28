NEW DELHI: India on Monday successfully test-fired a new variant of its nuclear-capable Agni missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, an official statement by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said.

The sleek missile is an advanced variant of the Agni series and has been christened Agni Prime. It was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

“Congratulations to @DRDO_India for the maiden successful flight test of Agni P, advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. I compliment the efforts of the team behind this mission," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a Twitter post.

“Many advance technologies including Composites, Propulsion Systems, innovative Guidance and Control mechanisms and state of the art navigation systems have been introduced. The Agni P missile would further strengthen India's Credible Deterrence capabilities," he said in a second post.

The Agni Prime has new guidance and new generation of propulsion, a person familiar with the matter said. It is a canisterised missile that can be launched from rail and road and stored for a longer period. It can be transported across the country, as per requirements.

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars and telemetry along the coastline.

The nuclear-capable missile, “which met all mission objectives with high level of accuracy," has been designed and developed by the DRDO, the statement added.

The Agni is one of the five missiles developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme started in 1983. Several missiles of the Agni family have been tested and also inducted into the Indian military.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.