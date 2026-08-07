India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile off Odisha coast

India successfully carried out a user trial of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile off the Odisha coast, validating its operational readiness and reinforcing the country's credible minimum deterrence policy.

India conducts successful Agni-4 missile test off Odisha India on Wednesday successfully carried out a user trial of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said.

The launch was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command and successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile system. According to the ministry, the exercise formed part of a routine user trial intended to assess the missile's reliability under operational conditions and reaffirm its readiness for deployment.

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More about Agni-4 In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the successful launch further strengthened the preparedness of the Strategic Forces Command while reinforcing India's policy of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence.

The Agni-4 is a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile with a strike range of approximately 4,000 kilometres. Developed as part of India's indigenous strategic missile programme, it incorporates several advanced technologies aimed at improving accuracy, reliability and operational effectiveness.

The missile is equipped with a Ring Laser Gyro-based Inertial Navigation System, advanced avionics and multiple indigenous technologies that enhance its guidance and navigation capabilities. It also features a two-stage solid-fuel propulsion system, making it lighter and more efficient than several earlier variants in the Agni missile family.

One of the key operational advantages of the Agni-4 is its road-mobile, canister-based launch capability. The missile can be transported and launched from mobile platforms, allowing greater flexibility, quicker deployment and improved survivability in operational scenarios.

Ministry of Defence reaffirmed the missile's performance The Ministry of Defence said the user trial demonstrated that the missile met all mission objectives and performed in accordance with expected operational parameters. Such periodic user trials are routinely conducted to validate the performance and reliability of strategic weapon systems after they have entered service.