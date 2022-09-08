India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

Tests were done against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon system under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high altitude, manoeuvring target
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army on Thursday successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army on Thursday successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.
According to the DRDO, the flight tests were conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.
According to the DRDO, the flight tests were conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.
“Tests were done against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon system under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high altitude, manoeuvring target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession," the DRDO said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Tests were done against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon system under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high altitude, manoeuvring target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession," the DRDO said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The system was also put to test for performance evaluation under day and night operation scenarios.
The system was also put to test for performance evaluation under day and night operation scenarios.
The tests were successful and all mission objectives were met, thereby establishing “pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including warhead chain," DRDO added.
The tests were successful and all mission objectives were met, thereby establishing “pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including warhead chain," DRDO added.
The performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR.
The performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The tests were carried out in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function radars.
The tests were carried out in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function radars.