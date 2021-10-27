NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday successfully tested the nuclear capable Agni-5 missile capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy, a statement from the Indian defence ministry said.

“A successful launch of the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, was carried out on 27 October, 2021 at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," the statement said.

The missile, uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, was first tested in 2012. With its 5,000 kilometre range, the missile comes into the category of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’" of nuclear weapons, the statement said.

The Agni series of missiles is one among many being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. India has already inducted some of the other variants of the Agni.

News reports last month had said that India would be conducting user trials of the missile soon ie tests before induction of the missile.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.