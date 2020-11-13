Home >News >India >India successfully tests all-weather Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile
India successfully tests all-weather Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

The missile was launched from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha state

NEW DELHI: India on Friday successfully tested an all-weather Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile with a range of 30 kilometres completing the development trials of the weapon system.

The missile was launched from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha state. It successfully destroyed the target, a statement from the Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

The missile is propelled by a single stage solid propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. It is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying 6 such missiles, the statement said.

The missile can strike an aerial target at a height of 15 km. Given that it’s mounted on a mobile launcher, it can be moved from one place to another and thus evade enemy counter-attacks.

“The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army," the statement said.

The first trial of the missile was conducted on 4 June 2017.

