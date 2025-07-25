India successfully tests missile launch from drone in ‘major boost’ to defence capabilities

India successfully tested missile launch from drone at a test range in Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, July 25. The missile was fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the flight trials were carried out in Kurnool.

“In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, DRDO India has successfully carried out flight trials of the UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh,” the Defence Minister said in a post on X.

What is the (ULPGM)-V3 missile? The ULPGM-V3 is a precision-guided missile launched from drones — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — designed to strike targets with high accuracy while reducing risk to personnel. It builds on earlier versions of the system to suit modern-day battlefield demands.

A model of the ULM-ER was displayed at Aero India 2025, which was held in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14.

The ULPGM-V3 is an extended-range variant, also referred to as ULM-ER air-to-surface missile.